LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires Shares of 1,105 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.80.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $3.07 on Friday, hitting $248.87. 854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.21 and a 200 day moving average of $235.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,048 shares of company stock worth $6,773,447. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

