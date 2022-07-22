LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,422 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Express
In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
American Express Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $7.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.52. 174,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,409. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.77.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.19. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.
American Express Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Express (AXP)
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.