LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.23.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.45. The stock had a trading volume of 35,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,053. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.50. The firm has a market cap of $201.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

