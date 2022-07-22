LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,529 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.12. 10,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,810. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.50 and a 200 day moving average of $117.02.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VMW. Raymond James downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.