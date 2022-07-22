LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.27. 8,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.43 and a 1-year high of $206.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.93 and its 200-day moving average is $140.24.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

