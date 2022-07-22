LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 10,515 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,426,745,000 after purchasing an additional 179,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after acquiring an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.76. The company had a trading volume of 19,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.27.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

