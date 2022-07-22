LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 10,515 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in 3M by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.76. The company had a trading volume of 19,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.27.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on 3M in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

