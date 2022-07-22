LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 63,258 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 63,258 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

NYSE:TDOC traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 57,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,515. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.