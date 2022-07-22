LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 7,040 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned 0.05% of Ciena worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 919.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ciena by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,280,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $177,772.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,280,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,310 shares of company stock worth $1,299,343 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.35.

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,356. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

