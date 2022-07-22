LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 8,118 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 26,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $119.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $61.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

