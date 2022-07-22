LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 9,340 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.20. The company had a trading volume of 53,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,233. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $190.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.