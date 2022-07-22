LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $180.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,305. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.