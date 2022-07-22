Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Lands’ End Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $447.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.10 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lands’ End by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 27.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 8.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

