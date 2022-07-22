Landshare Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Landshare has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $35,973.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Landshare has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00003807 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,135.65 or 1.00002581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,814,983 coins and its circulating supply is 2,658,711 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

