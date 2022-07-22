Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Laredo Petroleum Price Performance

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 3.56.

Insider Activity at Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($1.34). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 30.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $183,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,022 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. JB Investments Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 398,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $1,227,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

