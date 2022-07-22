Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Barclays

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

