Lattice Token (LTX) Market Cap Hits $14.73 Million

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $14.73 million and approximately $332,743.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002255 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lattice Token has traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lattice Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016430 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00032407 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016.

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lattice Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lattice Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lattice Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lattice Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.