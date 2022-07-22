Leo Brokerage LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 73,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 40,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $240.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,583. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.27 and its 200-day moving average is $253.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

