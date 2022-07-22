Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 131,830 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after buying an additional 661,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,990,285. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.