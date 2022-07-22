Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New $25.22 Million Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 472,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,215,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Leo Brokerage LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,185 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,725,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,340,000 after purchasing an additional 625,489 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after purchasing an additional 449,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,619,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,725,000 after purchasing an additional 412,610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,744. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54.

