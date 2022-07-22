Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 90,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.30. 8,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

