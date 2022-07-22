Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 39,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,756. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,035.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,948 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 129,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,504 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,868 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

