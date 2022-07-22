Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $45,000 Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,911 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 90,451 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth $3,435,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Acacia Research Trading Down 1.4 %

ACTG stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $220.35 million, a PE ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.98). Acacia Research had a net margin of 251.22% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter.

Acacia Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.