Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $88,000 Stake in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,262 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Rover Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $134,541,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rover Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,686,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rover Group

In other Rover Group news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rover Group news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,611,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,706 shares of company stock worth $275,591 in the last three months.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rover Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.39 on Friday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.