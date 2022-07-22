Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 39,942 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after buying an additional 2,630,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $730.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

