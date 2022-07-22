Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter worth $150,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth $1,158,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 414,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.95 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Articles

