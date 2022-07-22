Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New Investment in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,865.29 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $3,535.57 and a twelve month high of $4,400.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $89.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

