Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

MRK stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

