Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,731.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $1,038,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Okta by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Okta by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.36. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

