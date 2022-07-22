Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Trims Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 209,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 10.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,280.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

