Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Trims Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Yext were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Yext by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 318,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 36,425 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.43. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Yext news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $88,364.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,947 shares of company stock valued at $377,836. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

