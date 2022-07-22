Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$1.80 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

TSE LGD opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Liberty Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.46 and a twelve month high of C$1.31. The company has a market cap of C$147.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Gold will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Gold news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,610. In other news, Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,304,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,647,060. Also, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at C$92,610. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $115,600.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

