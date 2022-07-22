Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Pivotal Research

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Pivotal Research from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LILAK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LILAK opened at $7.27 on Monday. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

