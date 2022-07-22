Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

Limestone Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $125.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.70. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Limestone Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Limestone Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limestone Bancorp

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 60.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 67,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

