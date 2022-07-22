Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 198.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LQDA. Bank of America began coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Liquidia from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.29.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $493,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,314,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,925,658.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $493,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,314,227 shares in the company, valued at $59,925,658.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Lippe bought 29,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,142.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,692 shares in the company, valued at $306,538.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 300,428 shares of company stock worth $1,395,383. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liquidia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 47,161 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in Liquidia by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 518,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liquidia by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 133,585 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $1,850,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

