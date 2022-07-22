LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.
LivaNova Stock Performance
Shares of LIVN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.60. 301,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,948,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,417,000 after purchasing an additional 122,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivaNova (LIVN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.