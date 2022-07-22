LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.60. 301,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,948,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,417,000 after purchasing an additional 122,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

