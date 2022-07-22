Livenodes (LNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,050.58

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003875 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00135677 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007850 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000753 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000197 BTC.
Livenodes Coin Profile
Livenodes is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes. The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online.
Livenodes Coin Trading
