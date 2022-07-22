LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 62,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

LiveWorld Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

LiveWorld Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.