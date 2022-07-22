loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) PT Lowered to $4.25

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $4.25 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 156.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

loanDepot Price Performance

NYSE LDI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 348,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that loanDepot will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,842,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,842,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,572,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,617.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 183,285 shares of company stock valued at $450,113 and sold 2,028,523 shares valued at $3,328,801.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

