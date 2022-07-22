Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.55-$21.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.25 billion-$65.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.98 billion. Lockheed Martin also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$21.55 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $395.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $442.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,328,000 after buying an additional 52,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

