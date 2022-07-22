Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 165,887 shares.The stock last traded at $4.78 and had previously closed at $4.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOMA. TheStreet lowered Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $559.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $181.38 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 948,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

(Get Rating)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.