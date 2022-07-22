Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,150 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.05% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,754 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

