Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $365.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $456.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LULU. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $408.68.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $307.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.40. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.7% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

