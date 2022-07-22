Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Cut to “Hold” at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LUN. CSFB downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.41.

Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:LUN traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,092. The firm has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.96.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.1968913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.17 per share, with a total value of C$4,582,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,672,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,258,182.60. In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.17 per share, with a total value of C$4,582,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,672,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$895,258,182.60. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,331.50. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,730,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,152.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

