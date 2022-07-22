Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Down 19.8% in June

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 698,600 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 870,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $445.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 194,363 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100,869 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

