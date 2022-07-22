LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 84,875 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $7,397,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $4,476,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.46. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.12.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

