MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) were up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 14,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 437,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

MAG Silver Trading Up 4.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.69 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSE:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

