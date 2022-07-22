Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Stock Price Up 25.9%

Shares of Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF – Get Rating) rose 25.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 61,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 43,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.
Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile
Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing and mining natural flake graphite and manufacturing lithium-ion battey. It operates through the following segments: Lithium-Ion Battery Investments and Graphite Exploration and Development. The company was founded on July 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
