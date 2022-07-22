Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $62.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MBUU. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of MBUU opened at $60.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 632,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after buying an additional 47,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

