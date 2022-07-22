Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 275 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.35). Approximately 13,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 27,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287.50 ($3.44).

Manolete Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £122.49 million and a P/E ratio of 3,500.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 296.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 266.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.39.

Manolete Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Manolete Partners’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Manolete Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.38%.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

